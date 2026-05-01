If I speak with men's and angels' tongues,

But have not love, I'm only noise—

Clashing cymbal, clanging gong,

Unmeaning Babel, demon's tongue.

Though hot the breath that fills the lungs,

If, cold to truth, I won't rejoice,

My voice of bronze, my thousand tongues

That have not love are only noise.

E. J. Hutchinson

E.J. Hutchinson is Associate Professor of Classics at Hillsdale College, where he also directs the Collegiate Scholars Program. He is the editor and translator of Niels Hemmingsen’s On the Law of Nature: A Demonstrative Method.