Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Kristian's avatar
Bonnie Kristian
2h

"Boss Ross," ty for this, Matthew

Reply
Share
1 reply
mshedden's avatar
mshedden
12m

The syndrome strikes again

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture