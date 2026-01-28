Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

User's avatar
Aaron's avatar
Aaron
1h

Overall, I agree with your theses. I would push back a little on your theology and how it relates to architecture. You asserted that faith only comes from hearing the message preached. To say faith doesn't come from prayer or the sacraments is extremely reductive. Elsewhere you state that we are more than our minds. Of this is true (and I believe it is), then faith can be nutured in ways that aren't strictly speaking and hearing (which are overwhelmingly cognitive activities). A house of worship should be a place that fosters a direct encounter with the Living God. Which you do mention later and can be supported through our architecture. I think it's one of those "the medium is the message" things. If we are designing our churches to mimic strip malss, maybe it's because we see the message as a commodity to be sold. Also, I believe, as I think you do, that architecture can alter our perception of ourselves. If we surround ourselves with things that are fleeting and ugly, we probably will start to think of ourselves as fleeting and ugly.

