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Alexander Birch's avatar
Alexander Birch
1h

Thank you for this!

Being brought up Evangelical, and still attending an evangelical church, fasting is largely ignored, both in teaching and in practice. When it is talked about at all, it’s treated primarily as a personal disciple haphazardly applied, and completely disconnected from a corporate context, expect in some “special” cases.

I’ve been trying to incorporate fasting with the church calendar into my yearly rhythm with differing amounts of success. This is the “Christian Fasting for Beginners Guide” I’ve been needing but lacked in my own context.

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Cass Backhouse / Her Theology's avatar
Cass Backhouse / Her Theology
1h

Really helpful definitions there. Fasting is such a special and important aspect of our faith, I cannot encourage it enough.

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