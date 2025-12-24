Each year we like to honor the best writing published elsewhere by small and large magazines as well as independent writers. We call these honors “the Eliot Awards” for T. S. Eliot, who was himself a great man of letters and whose work has influenced us here at Mere Orthodoxy in many ways.

Overall Winners

I Didn’t Know I Could Feel This Way by Freddie de Boer (published on Substack)

Freddie deBoer has been a favorite writer of mine for probably at least a decade. Earlier this year he and his wife had their first child, prompting de Boer to write this reflection on fatherhood, which captures both the difficulty and the glory of it in ways few pieces I have ever read do.

Inside America’s Death Chambers by Elizabeth Bruenig (published in The Atlantic)

Elizabeth Bruenig strikes me as one of the most pervasively Christian public writers we have going today. In writing about Scripture, the Protestant theologian John Calvin likened Scripture to a set of spectacles we used in order to see the world. I doubt tha…