Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Birch's avatar
Alexander Birch
3h

Rich Mullins was truly a gift to the world. He was a bit before my time, but he was often playing in our house growing up, and his lyrics and music are baked into my bones.

It always brings me joy to know that he is a still remembered!

Thank you Lord for Rich!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture