Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Andy Bannister's avatar
Andy Bannister
2h

A challenging read — we homeschool and the screens have crept in. However, we worked so hard on turning our kids into readers and that was a key. I'm encouraged that my kids fall asleep each night reading ... and then wake up and the first thing they do is pick up the book. Getting them to love reading and to love discovering books is a key. (Oh, and saying "Dad will (almost) never say no to your asking me to buy you a book" helps too!)

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