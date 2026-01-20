“Values underlie all we think, say, and do.”

— Vice Admiral John Scott Redd, (Ret.) U.S. Navy

Every leader in ministry eventually comes to the same quiet realization: it’s not the pace of the work that wears you down — it’s the weight of it.

The weight of decisions that shape people’s lives.

The weight of holding vision steady when resources run thin.

The weight of shepherding a congregation through uncertainty, conflict, and change.

In those moments, what sustains a leader is not technique, charisma, or clever strategy. Its values — the deep, guiding convictions that give direction when the map disappears.

Vice Admiral John Scott Redd, a career naval officer and devoted follower of Christ, understood that truth. Out of his own study of Scripture and service, he developed VECTOR, a model for leadership that captures six enduring principles: Vision, Excellence, Character, Teamwork, Organization, and Respect. For Redd, VECTOR wasn’t theory — it was a compass. The word itself, drawn from navigation, means direction and strength. It describes the path a vessel must take to reach its destination, even through shifting winds.

For church leaders, VECTOR is just as relevant. These same six principles offer a biblical foundation for shepherding God’s people with clarity and grace. But principles alone are not enough — they must become practice and behaviors. That’s where Admired Leadership behaviors add a living dimension: they identify the observable, teachable behaviors that set great leaders apart — those who not only inspire, but transform the people they lead.

When the heart of VECTOR meets the habits of admired leadership, a pattern of Christlike leadership emerges — one defined not by authority or image, but by service, humility, and daily faithfulness.

The following reflections explore each of the six principles through that lens — not as abstract ideas, but as pastoral practices. They describe what it looks like to lead with the heart of a shepherd and the steadiness of a seasoned captain — guiding the flock, building the team, and keeping the course when the waters grow rough.

Vision: Seeing What Others Cannot Yet See

Leadership begins with spiritual sight — not eyesight, but insight: the grace to see past what is and glimpse what could be. Every great act of ministry begins when God plants a vision in the heart of a leader before anyone else can see it.

Moses saw a promised land while wandering the desert. Nehemiah envisioned a rebuilt Jerusalem when the walls still lay in ruins. Jesus spoke of a kingdom long before His disciples could imagine it. Vision is the divine intersection of purpose and obedience — the sacred act of seeing with faith.

In ministry, vision gives meaning to sacrifice. It’s what keeps people hopeful when budgets tighten or attendance dips. The admired shepherd doesn’t impose vision; they invite others into it. They tell the story until their people can see themselves inside it. They answer questions patiently, communicate clearly, and speak hope without exaggeration.

Vision is sustained through encouragement, not criticism. Shepherd leaders practice what admired leadership calls feed-forward — helping others see what could be better next time rather than dwelling on what went wrong last time. It’s truth wrapped in hope, grace applied to growth.

Above all, clarity is compassion. A congregation cannot thrive in confusion. Defining direction and removing ambiguity is a pastoral act of care. Vision, then, is not fantasy but stewardship — tending the future so God’s people can flourish within it.

Excellence: Doing the Right Thing the Right Way

Excellence in ministry is not about polish; it’s about reverence. It’s treating every sermon, meeting, and act of service as worship. The admired pastor understands that excellence is not perfectionism — it’s devotion.

Excellence begins in motive: doing the right thing in the right way for the right reason. It’s visible in preparation, consistency, and care for detail. The admired leader models high standards not to control others but to dignify their calling.

Accountability, then, becomes encouragement. Instead of performance reviews driven by fear, the admired leader walks beside others with grace and truth, asking, “Where are we now? What’s in your way?” These simple questions turn evaluation into discipleship.

Excellence also requires humility — the willingness to be sharpened by feedback, to learn from mistakes, and to let others’ strengths fill your gaps. Daniel served with “an excellent spirit” in Babylon because he was teachable even in tension. So too, the church leader who blends conviction with curiosity reflects Christ’s own heart — the one who “did all things well.”

Excellence is not about impressing; it’s about honoring. When we give our best, we mirror the God who first gave His best to us.

Character: The Foundation of Credibility

Character is credibility made visible. In ministry, as in every field, skill may open doors, but only integrity keeps them open. The admired leader knows that credibility is currency — and once spent carelessly, it is hard to regain.

True character reveals itself in the unseen moments: how you speak to your spouse after a hard Sunday, how you respond to a critic, how you handle temptation when no one is watching. It’s what you do when the spotlight moves on.

Admired leaders treat small things as sacred — returning calls, keeping confidences, showing patience under pressure. They understand that the way we treat “unimportant” people says everything about who we really are.

They resist the corrosive habits of cynicism and politics. They don’t flatter, manipulate, or posture for approval. They walk humbly, speak truthfully, and trust God to guard their reputation.

Paul’s instructions to Timothy and Titus still guide the church: be sober-minded, self-controlled, faithful, and kind. Such traits cannot be fabricated; they must be forged through years of private obedience. Character is invisible armor — it protects a ministry far more than charisma ever could.

Teamwork: Turning “I” into “We”

The heart of ministry is shared work. A church divided cannot stand; a staff or board fractured by ego cannot thrive. Admired leaders turn individual talent into collective strength.

They listen more than they speak. They seek counsel before direction. They build cultures where collaboration is normal, not novel. They recognize that the Spirit distributes gifts not for competition but for contribution.

The admired leader credits others freely and thanks them often. Gratitude is their default language. They share information and celebrate others’ wins. When tension surfaces, they confront directly but kindly, seeking restoration rather than victory.

Paul’s image of the body of Christ reminds us that every part matters — the unseen ligament as much as the visible hand. The admired leader makes space for each person’s gift to serve the mission.

Teamwork in ministry is not merely organizational; it is spiritual. It’s the practical expression of unity — the visible evidence that love is greater than pride.

Organization: Turning Vision into Structure

Vision without structure becomes exhaustion. Even the most inspired calling requires systems that sustain it. Organization, as Vice Admiral Redd taught, is not bureaucracy; it is stewardship — the means by which God’s work is done decently and in order.

Moses learned this through Jethro’s counsel: delegate wisely, trust others, and create clarity. The admired leader applies this today by defining roles, timelines, and outcomes. They make sure everyone knows who is responsible for what — not to control, but to empower.

Clarity brings freedom. When expectations are defined, people can create, serve, and rest. Admired leaders measure progress honestly, not to punish but to learn. They understand that accountability done well is pastoral care — it keeps people from confusion and fatigue.

They also manage time as a form of theology. Their calendars reflect their convictions. Meetings have purpose; rest has place. Reflection isn’t wasted time; it’s worship.

Organization is what allows ministry to endure. It is the bridge between inspiration and impact — the scaffolding that lets vision take form.

Respect: The Glue of Leadership

Respect is love with its sleeves rolled up. It’s how the admired leader makes dignity visible in daily life.

They honor every person equally — volunteer or elder, child or skeptic — because every person bears the image of God. They correct privately, praise publicly, and treat disagreement as an opportunity for understanding, not dominance.

Respect begins with humility. The admired pastor thinks of themselves less, not because they are small but because God is great. They ask, “What might I learn here?” before insisting on being right.

They handle offense biblically — going directly, going gently, going early. They bring solutions, not complaints. They extend respect upward as well as downward, communicating clearly with those they serve under and those who serve under them.

In a culture that rewards loudness, respect is countercultural. It slows down pride and gives space for grace.

The Admired Leader’s Path

When the six principles of VECTOR meet the daily behaviors of Admired Leadership, the result is a shepherd worth following:

Vision becomes believable through clarity and communication.

Excellence honors God and elevates others and becomes contagious through accountability and example.

Character sustains trust and becomes credible through consistency and humility.

Teamwork multiplies strength and becomes lasting through trust and recognition.

Organization creates stability and becomes liberating through clarity and cadence.

Respect cultivates peace and becomes transformative through empathy and restraint.

This is leadership that looks like Jesus — humble, intentional, consistent, and strong. It cannot be automated or faked. It is learned through faithfulness, practiced with love, and proven over time.

“His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’” — Matthew 25:23 (ESV)

Note: David J. Chamberlin is VADM Redd’s son-in-law.

David J. Chamberlin

David J. Chamberlin is the Managing Director of the Strategic Communications Advisory Team at a global law firm where, alongside the firm’s lawyers, he advises clients on reputation risk, communications strategies to address those risks, and global business operations issues. He is a member of Christ Community Church Frisco (PCA).