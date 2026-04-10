Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Curtis Roth's avatar
Curtis Roth
5h

Wow, this was really great. Thank you!

Favorite paragraph: “When time becomes suspect, education becomes vulnerable at its root. Schools have always insisted that the young endure what is not immediately gratifying: the resistance of a hard book, the humility of a wrong answer, the slow dignity of revision. They teach, often against every adolescent instinct, that truth is not produced by desire. It is discovered through attention, patience, question, critique, and resolution—a continuous, embodied encounter with what is real.”

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Sebastian's avatar
Sebastian
2h

Thank you for pointing me to "Forevergreen" - that short film is so beautiful and touching, I can't shake it off.

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