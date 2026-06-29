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Frank's avatar
Frank
9h

Jake,

I could resonate with your article. When I was a young Christian I was taught to have a prescribed devotional and discipleship format. Which I followed for a decade or more even after I entered full time pastoral ministry. I was checking off all the boxes on being spiritual. But as I grew older in my faith, I began to study and think more broadly. I learned and I am learning that the journey of faith is just that…by faith… instead of a workbook formula. In many ways I still have some of the same disciplines and devotional traits. But now I am not “married “ to them in some kind of a works righteous. Now I see that from many different Christian traditions that it’s a richer journey.

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Jennifer Christian's avatar
Jennifer Christian
4h

Love this post! “In my father’s house there are many mansions…” and it is both foolish and hubris to think we “know” the layout of that house.

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