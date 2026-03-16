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Jaime M Vasquez's avatar
Jaime M Vasquez
1h

Great article - I especially love the concentric circles of Jesus with Nicodemus, Zacchaeus, and the Gerasene demoniac. It's interesting I work primarily with Catholic schools and we talk a lot about the importance of the school mission that usually focuses on your definition of religious insider who needs deeper revelation (don't we all!) and covenant-adjacent persons who need welcome. To address the three fields school operate side-by-side with other ministries that serve those "far away."

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Alexander Birch's avatar
Alexander Birch
2h

Wonderfully put. Thank you

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