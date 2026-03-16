Many church leaders feel a quiet, nagging tension that rarely gets named out loud. We want to obey the Great Commission. We want to reach the lost. And yet, most weeks are consumed by people already inside the church—members in crisis, believers who are drifting, wounded, or stuck. The result is an underlying sense of failure. Pastors don’t usually lack motivation; they lack a paradigm that makes sense of their actual work.

But what if the problem isn’t our obedience? What if the problem lies in how we define the mission field?

A Larger Map Hidden in Plain Sight

When Jesus commissions his disciples in Acts 1:8, he gives them a familiar geography: Jerusalem and Judea, Samaria, and the ends of the earth. We usually read that as a simple expansion strategy—start local and move outward. That is true—but there is more.

This threefold movement also mirrors the pattern of Jesus’ own ministry. He did not devote his ministry only to those who had never heard of Israel’s God. He consistently engaged three different kinds of people. What is at stake here is not merely a pragmatic strategy but the theological shape of the Church’s participation in Christ’s mission, which may be outlined as follows:

The religious insider who knew the Scriptures but needed deeper revelation, like Nicodemus.

The estranged or covenant-adjacent person whose belonging is fractured or contested, like Zacchaeus or the Samaritan woman at the well in John 4.

The true outsider living beyond the covenant community, under the dominion of forces he cannot master, like the Gerasene demoniac.

In Acts, these worlds are named geographically. In the Gospels, they appear pastorally.

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Israel’s Vocation, Renewed

This should not surprise us. From the beginning, Israel’s calling was never only inward. God promised Abraham that “all the families of the earth” would be blessed through him (Gen. 12:3). The prophets envisioned the nations streaming toward the light of God’s people (Isa. 2:2–4; Isa. 49:6; Mic. 4:1–2).

Jesus does not discard that vocation; he fulfills and sends his people forward in it. The Great Commission is therefore a reframing of God’s original intention. It is more of a re-comissioning, directed to Jesus’ disciples who were all descendants of Abraham. They are commanded to move out toward the nations. Yet Jesus’ reference to “the ends of the earth” does not mean the nearer fields are neglected.

Many churches now read this charter only through a distant lens. “Mission” is often defined almost exclusively in terms of reaching those who have never believed. That emphasis is understandable and deeply important. Yet when it becomes the only field that counts as “mission,” a strange distortion occurs. Much of the work pastors and churches actually perform—teaching, restoring, reconciling, discipling—begins to feel like something less than the “real” task. The result is a quiet but persistent sense that typical ministry tasks somehow fall short of the Church’s true calling.

The Three Fields in Jesus’ Ministry

Let us consider these three fields, beginning first with the one closest to home. Nicodemus is not ignorant of Scripture; he is a teacher of Israel. And yet he stands in need of revelation so deep that Jesus tells him he must be born again. The problem in this field is not distance from religion but incomplete understanding.

Moving further out, we come to Zacchaeus, whom Jesus declares to be “a son of Abraham” (Luke 19:9). When Jesus encounters him, however, he is estranged—cut off by his own choices and by the contempt of his community. Others in this same field, like the Samaritans, lived in a contested space—near Israel’s God yet treated as outsiders (Luke 17:18). In both cases, what is needed is not a lecture on the law but a welcome into the community of God’s people.

Furthest from the center, the Gerasene demoniac represents the true outsider—among tombs, among Gentiles, under the dominion of evil. Before he can be taught, he must be freed. Three people. Three kinds of need. And one Savior who addresses all of them. While discernment may be required to know where a person truly stands, Jesus’ posture in each case is not suspicion or condemnation—it is invitation, welcome, and restoration.

Toward a Coherent Vocation

Much contemporary frustration in ministry flows from a narrowed view of mission.

If “the mission field” is defined only as those who have never believed, then work among believers will always seem like a distraction. Counseling, discipleship, conflict mediation, and teaching will appear to be second-order tasks.

But if Jesus himself moved among three fields—and if Acts 1:8 commissions the Church to all three—then the picture changes. Caring for insiders is not a detour from mission. Restoring the lapsed is not a peripheral concern. Proclaiming freedom to the bound remains central to our calling. Together, these form the full scope of the Church’s mission.

This reframing does not lower the bar of evangelism; it clarifies the field of obedience.

It also explains a persistent feature of ecclesial life: the work that consumes the most energy is often the very work that seems hardest to justify under a narrowed account of mission. Thankfully, the New Testament gives us a better map.

From Guilt to Coherence

When we recognize the three fields, mission and discipleship stop competing with each other. The nagging thought that we must get out of the church and “into the fields” is a false choice. Taken together, the three fields point toward one vocation.

Revelation among the religious insider is not maintenance—it is rescue from blindness.

Restoration of the estranged insider is not a distraction—it is needed confirmation to those on the outside looking in.

Deliverance of those who are far away is not a niche calling—it is the inbreaking of the kingdom of God.

Instead of seeing ourselves as failures, we must come to understand that we are standing in the very fields Jesus himself walked.

The Mission We Already Have

What is needed is not a new calling, but a clearer understanding of the one already being lived out.

Acts 1:8 does not send us to a single field. It sends us into the full landscape Jesus himself revealed. When we realize this, something shifts. The scattered pieces of ministry begin to cohere. While we continue to press outward to the “demoniacs” who are truly outside, we now view ministry to the Nicodemuses and the Zacchaeuses among us with equal value. And obedience starts to look less like a failure to reach somewhere else—and more like faithfulness, precisely where Christ has sent us.

Seen this way, the Church’s mission is not divided between “real mission” and everything else. It is a single calling that unfolds across several kinds of people and several kinds of need. Some will require illumination, others restoration, and others liberation from powers that hold them captive. Yet in each case the Church is participating in the same work Christ himself began.

When pastors and churches recover this wider map, something important happens. The quiet guilt that so often shadows ministry begins to give way to coherence. The work that fills our weeks—teaching, reconciling, restoring, freeing—turns out not to be a detour from the mission after all. It is the mission, lived out across the full landscape to which Christ has sent his people.

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Randall Merrill

Randall Merrill is a chaplain at the Family Law Center in Fort Worth, TX. He holds a PhD in Old Testament studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.