This is a lightly edited transcript of my remarks given at a recent Faith and Law forum held in Washington DC.

In February of 2017 I attended a book launch in New York City for the release of conservative journalist Rod Dreher’s book The Benedict Option. The event featured not only Dreher, but also Rusty Reno of First Things and the New York Times’s Ross Douthat. It was jointly sponsored by both Reno’s magazine and The American Conservative, where Dreher at that time served as an editor and did most of his writing.

In the years since that event, Dreher and Reno have both become closely linked with the National Conservative movement which has been primarily led by the Jewish biblical scholar Yoram Hazony. Both Dreher and Reno have spoken at NatCon events. Additionally, Dreher serves as a visiting fellow with the Danube Institute, a Hungarian think tank closely associated with Hungarian Prime Minister and nationalist conservative figurehead Victor Orban. Reno, meanwhile, joined Hazony in …