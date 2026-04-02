Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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You wrote: "Lifelong learning is good, and I commend it to all.... There are many endeavors we can undertake that do not require us to be experts, simply more knowledge than we currently have;...to ...be better stewards of what we’ve been given, or otherwise seeking to glorify God and enjoy Him. These endeavors are worth pursuing. A Christian perspective should give us confidence in persevering in pursuit of learning, because it is not a fruitless endeavor."

I'm sometimes called a pseudo-intellectual. But I like neat stuff a ton so, making connections through research, I'm doing creative nonfiction.

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