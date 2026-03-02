Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Bill Barnes
3h

Oh gosh, this was such a nice break from the drumbeat of impending AI doom. I am not remotely intelligent enough to know if you're right but you make a great case. You have also now got me ordering another book - Minchin. Thank you and Christ's peace to you!

Michael M
4h

One thing that’s helped my thinking about AI is that it is fundamentally a medium of communication. Just like a book or a video, it stores information for future retrieval. Vastly more complex, sure, but the underlying idea is the same. What AI (LLMs) provide is equivalent to an interactive book. This means that artificial intelligence is not a new category of thing, only a new type of something familiar. The dangers it poses are features of its unique benefits, just as Socrates once lamented that books would erase the need for memorization.

What differentiates us as people is that we are not limited to being repositories of information and knowledge. We have subjective experience of those that distinguishes us from even the most advanced forms of media.

