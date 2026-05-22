Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Wayne McDonald's avatar
Wayne McDonald
5h

As a pastor of 40 years, may I just say, “Amen!” It reminded me of a book required in one of my seminary classes, “An Exercise for Young Theologians” by Helmut Thelicke. Short, but rich and lingering after all these years. Thank you for this wonderful contribution and safeguard. Truly grateful and pray that your work will provide early “course correction” for those of us in the crosshairs of our great Enemy and our own sinful natures.

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