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Claire Ann's avatar
Claire Ann
2h

AMEN AMEN AND AMEN?! I'm reading through confessions right now which has been very relatable. Neuroplasticity is also one of my minor passions so this is just an absolute treat to read! Thank you for once again bringing great joy and encouragement!

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Gary Ray Heintz's avatar
Gary Ray Heintz
7h

In counseling for pornography addiction decades ago, my counselor began asking me about the specific steps that I would take to go to a pornography shop. In those days you had to go somewhere to see pornography.

He would take me through each individual step of getting in the car, driving there, which route I would take, what the normal route was. I thought he was cruel.

At each step he would later say you could’ve done something different here, you could’ve made this decision instead. He was showing me the path to new habits. How to avoid the door of the prostitute, if you will.

Habits matter, virtue matters.

https://www.drdougweiss.com/store/#sex-addiction-recovery

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