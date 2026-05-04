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Paul Berger's avatar
Paul Berger
1h

I have heard and read critiques like this before. They all seem to critique the postmodern/modern architecture as a diminishing, simplifying, or minimization of beauty. And I agree that the Evangelical box room with darkened lights and an industrial ceiling is a far departure from the Renaissance era. However, I keep wondering if our definition of beauty is too narrow. We can look at the churches of old with tall steeples, stain glass windows and say "that's beautiful!" But what about buildings before the Renaissance? More importantly, what about the church and culture? Was "real" or "true" beauty discovered in middle of history and now seemingly lost forever. It seems to me we need to flush out what it means to express and depict beauty. Can expressions of beauty evolve and change? If not, why not? If so, how has our era specifically lost something or devolved in our expression of beauty? Surely, simplicity is not inherently ugly or "unbeautiful." Again, our modern architecture does seem to emphasize function over expression of art in many cases. But has our generation completely lost an expression of beauty? Or has it just changed and evolved? Are we sure that our understanding of beauty and art should place the Renaissance as the top standard on some historical hierarchy that everything else is compared to?

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William Collen's avatar
William Collen
2h

Although I fully agree with Mr. Cotnoir's call to create beauty in the world and gladly endorse any initiative to do so, I must point out that his characterization of Menis' church as "exquisitely ugly, bleak, and depressing" is purely a matter of subjective opinion. Nowhere in this essay is the architect quoted regarding his goal for the church, despite Cotnoir's assertion that he is "quite certain" Menis meant for his church to be described in such terms.

The characterization of the interior space is also subjective. Cotnoir calls it "cramped" but I see in it exactly what he does not see: a high vertical space which draws the eye upward. I must also point out that readers who search for the church on the Archinect website will be able to see many more views of the interior, none of which give the impression of a tight, cramped, claustrophobia-inducing space: it seems Cotnoir chose the one view which emphasizes the point he is trying to make and avoided the other views.

As to the intent of making such a strange building as a place of worship: perhaps it could be that its strangeness calls attention to the strangeness of the gospel: God became flesh to redeem his sinful people by dying for them—is that not a strange tale worthy of a strange telling?

This is what Menis' architecture firm has to say about the interior of the church: "Daylight filters through the cuts, shaping a free-flowing, introverted void, playing a crucial role in emphasizing each Christian sacrament. At sunrise, light cascades through the cross, filling the space behind the altar to symbolize Jesus Christ's burial cave, illuminating the baptismal font. The altar, confirmation, and communion receive noon light through skylights, followed by a shaft of light on the confessional. Strategically placed skylights have a similar effect on unction, matrimony, and priesthood." I wish Cotnoir had engaged with the stated intent of the church's designers instead of basing his critique of the building on his own tastes and preferences.

Rather than insisting that Menis' church ought to reflect "how human beings have thought about beauty," perhaps Cotnoir should consider how the space as it is built serves to remove distractions and force the worshipper to come to terms with the reality of their own sin and the sacrifice Christ made to reconcile sinners to himself. The puritan churches of New England, with their bare white walls and lack of adornment, were built for the same purpose; and it is fitting that Menis is continuing in that tradition, despite not being of the same theological tradition as the puritans. Indeed, perhaps in today's world, an ornate cathedral—with its pipe organ, stained glass, and other cliches of church architecture—would communicate more about Western cultural history than it would about the simple realities of the gospel.

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