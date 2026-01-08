In 1917, a group of seventeen Anglican clergymen who served as military chaplains during WWI published a volume, The Church in the Furnace. Who were these seventeen men? What were their stories, both before and after the war and their contributions to the volume? Why did they write this book anyway? What did they think about their faith and war—and why do the varied answers they propose still matter to us today? These are just some of the questions that Timothy Larsen sets out to answer in his new book, The Fires of Moloch: Anglican Clergymen in the Furnace of World War One (Oxford University Press, 2025).

Timothy Larsen is McManis Professor of Christian Thought and Professor of History at Wheaton College and an Honorary Fellow of the School of Divinity at Edinburgh University. He is the author or editor of over twenty books, including George MacDonald in the Age of Miracles: Incarnation, Doubt, and Reenchantment; The Slain God: Anthropologists and the Christian Faith; John Stuart Mill…