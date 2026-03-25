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Sophie Gallagher's avatar
Sophie Gallagher
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I studied under Alec Ryrie, from the beginning of my undergrad to completion of my Master’s degree. It was one of my greatest honours.

This article is fair, and refreshing in its thoughtfulness. You have achieved the things that Ryrie hoped to impart to us students: provoking thought, and challenging us to act accordingly, whatever our conclusions might be. This is the privilege of the theologian, and more so the Christian! To witness to the age of Hitler and beyond, Christians require a unique synthesis of scripture and tradition with reason and experience. We cannot otherwise reconcile what you have called “the seemingly bottomless depths of human sinfulness and the importance of striving for human equality and human rights”.

It is thrilling that as Christians, we are not divorced from intellect. We have the opportunity to fill the gap where society has otherwise “tended to devalue negotiation, compromise, and other forms of peaceful conflict resolution”. We think, speak, do, that we might act justly, love mercy, walk humbly. Ultimately this is because of what (Who) we love, instead of hate.

I thoroughly enjoyed Alec’s book and I thoroughly enjoyed this article. Thank you!

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