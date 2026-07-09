Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Meagan Davenport's avatar
Meagan Davenport
8h

This is really helpful, thank you! I picked both books up recently and appreciate your review/insight/words of caution.

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Grumpy Grandma X's avatar
Grumpy Grandma X
9h

This is such an important distinction.

Classical Christian education cannot simply be a better reading list or a branding label for parents who want “better schools.” At its best, it is formation: memory, virtue, imagination, discipline, truth, beauty, and a rightly ordered love of God and neighbor.

That is also why the character question matters. If we say education should form virtue, then we have to care about whether the adults shaping and selling that vision are actually modeling virtue. Not perfection, obviously. None of us have that. But formation without integrity eventually becomes just another slogan.

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