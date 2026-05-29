Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Against Abandonment's avatar
Against Abandonment
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Great piece. Encouraged to see how much writing there has been on the collective, local work that is needed for cultural repair - not just a focus on individual formation or shifts in our societal techniques (as Ellul would say). This was a solid critique paired with an inspiring telos.

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