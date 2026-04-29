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SK Oliphant's avatar
SK Oliphant
6h

I appreciate the heart behind this article and agree with the conclusions about our gendered bodies and how much they matter. But I think it is missing something key - that most Christian egalitarians also believe all of the things this article lists about men and women!

"Indeed, the egalitarian mindset stems from the modern assumption that men and women are perfectly interchangeable in every area of life."

Perhaps this quote is true of secular egalitarians or certain mainline denominations. But there are so many evangelicals who believe that men and women's distinctive, created differences are exactly the reason that we need both men and women in pastoral leadership! The women pastors I know are theologically conservative, biblically orthodox, and committed to serving in pastoral ministry AS woman, with all that entails. They do not see themselves as interchangeable with men at all. I'm getting weary of arguments in this conversation that do not seem to have actually read or engaged with Christian egalitarian scholarship at all.

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John Hardie's avatar
John Hardie
7h

I appreciate Dr. Williams allusions to so many classic texts and the implicit misogyny…and at the same time, after more than 25 years in complementarian circles, I’m highly dubious of anything such as a “healthy complementarianism” particularly within 21st century American evangelicalism

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