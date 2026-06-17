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Alexander Birch's avatar
Alexander Birch
2h

Some interesting points I hadn’t considered.

I’ve been using the BCP as an evangelical for the past several years in my own prayer time, and even though I have beautiful copy of the 1662 version, I have preferred the 2019 ACNA version simply for the updated language (odd for me, as a poet, as that is), along with not needing to consciously change the prayers for the government - the 1662 version I have specifically prays for Queen Elizabeth I, who is long dead.

I’m going to have to chew on this a little more.

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