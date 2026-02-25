Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Bill Barnes
8h

I recall a story of a German Christian who lived through the Russian Advance through Germany in 1945. It was from Max Hastings' masterpiece - "Armageddon". He (the German) said the carnage he witnessed made the Bible truer to him than it ever had. Sadly (but predictably!), that sentiment becomes increasingly resonant to me. There are a couple unmistakable threads I get from a steady diet of Scripture - the staggering evil of men and the inextinguisable love of God. N.T. Wright encourages us to "know what time it is". Christ cautions us not to put too fine a point on that for even He does not know "the day or hour". In my short, vaporous, little life, the hands on the clock have visibly moved. If that were it, I'd be crushed. Somehow though, "The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it." Ah gee, what am I saying? Keep pointing them to the light my young brother. Keep doing what you're doing. Stay encouraged. Absolutely nothing could be more valuable. Christ's peace to you.

