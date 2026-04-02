Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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David Bather Woods's avatar
David Bather Woods
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Thanks for reviewing my book! You know, it occurred to me too that it was a missed opportunity not to discuss Schopenhauer’s late interest in parapsychology and the paranormal. I usually tried to pair a topic with a life event. If he’d gone to a seance, it might have made it in. :)

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