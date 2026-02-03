Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Bill Barnes
5h

Great piece and a necessary warning. Yes, a thousand times yes, on being incarnational.

You might think this nitpicking and perhaps I am reading this incorrectly: “It is true that the church could fail miserably…”

I would say however, no, that isn’t true. The Church cannot and will not fail miserably. “He who sits in the heavens laughs; the Lord holds them in derision.”

‭‭Psalm‬ ‭2‬:‭4‬ ‭ESV‬‬

If I have to forego many of the good things my non-believing friends get to enjoy in this world I am certainly going to adamantly cling to the good things promised me in the next. Preeminent among those is leaving the ultimate success of The Church in the hands of weak fallen humanity; of whom I am a foremost example.

Zak Mellgren
6h

Josh, this was such a helpful reminder to me today of the importance of embodied ministry. This in particular was helpful:

"But on the other hand, the church could make a surprising resurgence if the incarnate Christ is the pattern and paradigm for all the church does. The church can be the place not of deepfake Jesus, but of real Jesus.

The inefficient Jesus who couldn’t simulcast his sermons or livestream his resurrection, but slowed down to the very human speed of walking."

Incarnate ministry. Face-to-face ministry. If the technology continues to move forward as it is, I don't know if we can overemphasize how crucial in-person ministry is and will continue to be. Thank you for this piece.

