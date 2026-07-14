Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grumpy Grandma X's avatar
Grumpy Grandma X
16h

This helped name something I have always believed as a Christian suspense writer: faith does not require us to soften the darkness or pretend broken people behave neatly. Our responsibility is to tell the truth about sin, consequence, dignity, sacrifice, and grace—and to make the story good enough that the truth can breathe without becoming a sermon.

Reply
Share
S.'s avatar
S.
10h

"More presses should follow Wiseblood’s example of publishing meaty little books...."

--Do you know of any more?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture