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Sharon Eisert Manaj's avatar
Sharon Eisert Manaj
3h

Thank you for this. I originally started reading this because of the discussion about Flannery and Regina’s relationship, but somewhere along the way I became fascinated by Flannery herself.

Her “one eye squinted” description of faith and suffering was unexpected food for my soul today. As someone walking through a season of caregiving and uncertainty, I found it both heartbreaking and comforting. It reminded me of St. Paul’s thorn in the flesh—the idea that faith isn’t always certainty, but continuing to trust even when you can’t fully see.

Thank you for introducing me to Flannery. I think I’ll be exploring her essays next.

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