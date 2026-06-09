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Sam Scott's avatar
Sam Scott
31m

By coincidence, I was listening to a book on Lincoln this morning that was telling the story of his "bout of melancholia" in 1841. As someone with a depressive bend, prone to bouts, I was so encouraged that this hero of mine was similar (I also enjoy that he loved poetry, especially Robert Burns, a fellow romantic).

I want more time to sit with your article, but thanks for writing and sharing.

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Jerry L. Hillyer, II's avatar
Jerry L. Hillyer, II
2h

Well said. Thank you for writing this.

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