Bill Barnes
Thank you. Helpful for a 67 year old fart with three sons in their twenties/thirties. This actually dovetails with some Scripture I was meditating on this morning: “Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”

‭‭James‬ ‭4‬:‭14‬ ‭NIV‬‬

The world has never had it right. We chose and choose a condemned prince over The Risen King. I do not say this triumphantly. I say it in wonder because I helped to crucify Him. Lord have mercy. Christ have mercy.

