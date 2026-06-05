Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Haley Baumeister's avatar
Haley Baumeister
8h

Great work here.

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Keith Page's avatar
Keith Page
10h

I'm a little tired of blaming "nihilism."

Yeah, in a philosophical way, it's to blame, but not on the street level.

Desecration is definitive of our time because we're pluralist. Moral systems collide. But you can’t have two bar magnets next to one another before one repels the other down. We can't agree what's our true north - self-expression, inclusion, order, life- and the "culture war" skirmishes are essentially ways in which one side desecrates the other side's north to push it down.

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