Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Ryan Higginbottom's avatar
Ryan Higginbottom
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A small technical point: the links to footnotes (and back up to the text from the footnotes) don't appear to be working correctly when viewing this article on mereorthodoxy.substack.com.

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