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Domestic Blitz ☦️'s avatar
Domestic Blitz ☦️
1h

We absolutely love our Yoto, my preschoolers use it everyday! I know you guys are not actually Orthodox but there's a wonderful podcast Orthodox Bible Studies for Kids, and I used the RSS feed to load it onto a Yoto card for them. I love this podcast because it features children readers, and very wonderful, simple study and explanation.

We also load librevox recordings, and I've asked grandparents and uncles and aunts to send us recordings of themselves reading a story and that has been really lovely!

Another cool trick is using an online youtube -> mp3 ripper tool so they can listen to the audio from say, a Veggietales episode.

https://www.ancientfaith.com/podcasts/dailyscriptureskids/

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