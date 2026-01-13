Ryan P. Burge. The Vanishing Church: How the Hollowing Out of Moderate Congregations Is Hurting Democracy, Faith, and Us. Brazos Press, 2026. $26.99. 232 pp. | Ryan Burge

The title of Ryan P. Burge’s new book The Vanishing Church might suggest that this is just another statistics-laden chronicle of the recent decline of American religion, of the sort that Christian Smith described in his recent book Why Religion Went Obsolete. But in fact, Burge’s book is about something much more intriguing—the decline not of Christianity in general but of a particular type of Christianity: mainline Protestantism.

Burge, a political science professor who is probably the leading analyst of religion data in the United States today, points out that not all branches of American Christianity are declining. The percentage of Americans who identify as evangelical is just as high as it was fifty years ago, during the 1970s. Whatever else may be happening to religion, the evangelical church is not vanishing. And the per…