Strong connection drawn between the Creed, Prayer, and Commandments as antidote to self-created identity. The table mapping Burton's pillars (meaning, purpose, community, ritual) to these three elemens is particularly insightful. I've noticed that people crave structure and transcendence but dunno where to look for it. The ancient practices offer exactly that fixed point outside the self that modern self-curated spirituality just can't replicate.

