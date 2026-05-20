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freddie stewart's avatar
freddie stewart
41m

Since you mentioned Kuyper in the context of the social consciousness of a black woman Presbyterian, the following seems appropriate:

https://reformedjournal.com/2015/01/10/common-grace-and-race/

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