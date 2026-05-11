Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Chanda Singleton Griesë's avatar
Chanda Singleton Griesë
2h

Conflict theory proposes a neverending fight to deconstruct institutions in an effort to rebuild them better. Reform from within, as needed, can be just as effective without losing the benefits of systems already in place. Dickens' narrations, like in David Copperfield, showed this works when people exemplify the second commandment, to love our neighbors as ourselves. But the second isn't as effective without the first. "We love because He first loved us."

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