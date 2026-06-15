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Paul
4h

You rightly bring up the role of the Spirit in Gal 3:24-4:7. The implications that the Spirit is writing the Law on our hearts (cf. Gal 5:22-23 “against such things there is no law”), and the Spirit is given to Jews and Gentiles alike, remains under-explored in the discussion of how Jesus, Paul, and the other NT writers may have understood the restoration of Israel and the ingathering of the Gentiles according to the Law.

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