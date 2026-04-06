Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Fatima Leigh's avatar
Fatima Leigh
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Wendell Berry gives voice to so much of what makes a life well lived and a community well loved. Reading his works made me (a rural farm girl in an era where cities and suburbs are well represented) feel seen and less alone in a quickly changing world. What really matters in life need not be lost if we learn to value it.

Side note: Berry’s book Hannah Coulter may be one of the best books I’ve ever read.

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