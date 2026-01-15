David Edgerton, The Shock of the Old: Technology and Global History Since 1900 (2006).

Dorothy Littell Greco, For the Love of Women: Uprooting and Healing Misogyny in America (2025).

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a woman in possession of misfortune, must be in want of a theory. This theory must explain her discomfort. It should give an account of the temperature at which offices are set and the misfortune of any particular woman who is not promoted at her job. It should explain why female pianists injure their wrists more than males—due to the keyboard span on the piano, which is more suited to the size of male hands. It should correct the clothing design of firemen and the military, as well as accommodate for the inconveniences of women’s reproductive cycles and fertility. This theory should universally explain any personal comments that any woman might experience as hostile, uncomfortable, or uncalled for.

It’s a high bar. In For the Love of Woman, Dorothy Littell Greco …