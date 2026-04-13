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Alexander Birch's avatar
Alexander Birch
14hEdited

This dovetails so well into my on personal meditations of late! I love the “that-ness” take.

We must accept the the “that-ness” of our lives, desiring to live the life that God has given us, not the one he has not.

“A person can only receive what is given them from God.” John 3:27

Contentment (and thus peace from anxiety) starts when we choose to die to ourselves and align our desires with Christ’s. It is found in echoing the words of our Lord, “Not my will, but yours be done.” When we can live in that place, we can truly be “mindful” of God, and all of his good gifts.

Thanks for the article!

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Howie Donahoe's avatar
Howie Donahoe
15h

Great article !

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