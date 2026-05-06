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Connie G Kirk's avatar
Connie G Kirk
4h

Nadia, you are absolutely right!

At 70 years old, I think back on the years when my children were at home (three boys) and they are some of the best times . Homeschooling for 16 years felt like we were doing something meaningful and deeply relational, which was beneficial for my task oriented personality!

Anyway, I am deeply thankful for that time in my life. My children have all said the same.

Not all easy, but definitely worthwhile.

Thanks for broaching the subject and writing the article.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
5h

You nailed it! Thanks for opening this conversation--I would LOVE to see these ideas become more widespread. Recent fun motherhood moments over here: finished the 4th HP book together and watching the movie for family movie night, learning how to measure cubic area, performing in a 1 hour production of Much Ado About Nothing, and listening to Ride of the Valkyries on full-blast in the car! Have there been recent un-fun things? Yes. Do I want those to be the things I dwell on and remember for years to come? No. Thank you for the reminder to keep the pep in my step and look for the delight!

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