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Joseph Bianchi 🤺's avatar
Joseph Bianchi 🤺
9h

Pastor Gray! Congrats on the essay. The Paisley observation is what's staying with me: the refusal to say "we were wrong" at the end of a life becomes its own inheritance. The next generation gets the softening without the confession, and then repeats the softening without knowing what it's softening from. Grateful to see you here.

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