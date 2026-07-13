Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Birch's avatar
Alexander Birch
7h

As a Canadian, I am always shocked, disturbed, and deeply grieved to hear the stats of MAID. 1 in 20?! Lord have mercy on us, a wicked nation!

Thank you for this reflection. Too many of us have forgotten the hope we have. Suffering - even extreme suffering - does not make life not worth living, for our hope is not in this life, but in the Life of Christ, everlasting.

“I do not count the sufferings of this present time even worthy to compare to the glory to come!”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture