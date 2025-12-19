Before the invention of electric lights for Christmas trees, people would adorn them with real candles that would be lit throughout the season. Of course, trees, ornaments, and living rooms were occasionally set aflame.

This came to mind a few days ago while my family and I were putting our synthetic tree together and putting on ornaments.

Ornaments are semi-sacred territory for us, because our ornaments tell the tale of our lives.

The Santa-on-a-soccer-ball ornament draws me back to when I was playing soccer as a young kid; the dog-in-armour reminds me of the time when I was struggling through junior high school and Mom would pray the armour of God over me; the blue airplane ornament reminds me of the time I flew to a far away country to teach ESL; and so on.

I would be incredibly upset if all of these precious memory-laden ornaments were somehow lost, broken, or (Lord forbid!) consumed by fire.

But this year, while I was being visited by ghosts of Christmas past, I had a thought that dre…