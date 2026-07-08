Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Leonard Zirk's avatar
Leonard Zirk
5h

such an interesting article to end in, oh but I feel happy to be a christian.

a real plot twist at the end, not the conclusion I was hoping for.

I really am just going on to give so more weight to the ending.

It is almost funny.

haha.

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