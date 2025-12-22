A few years ago, I translated a hymn of St. Ambrose on the Incarnation (Intende Qui Regis Israel) for First Things, which you can read here. This year, I have versified another of his hymns in English, Deus Creator Omnium (“O God, Creator of All Things”).

It is an evening hymn, asking for God’s protection through the dark hours of the night. Though the hymn is not about the Incarnation, the Incarnation is not irrelevant to it. For God is the light that shines in our darkness.1 And what is the Incarnation? St. John tells in his Gospel that “[i]n the beginning was the Word”; that in the Word was life; that this life was “the light of men” that “shineth in the darkness”; and that this Word was “made flesh, and dwelt among us” (John 1:1, 4-5, 14).2