There is the plum tree snowing on the grass.

There is the road that leads up to the pass.

Now I will brightly think, and take my rest.

I will turn pink and sink into the West.

There is the bridge that spans the little creek.

There is the coffee mug I dropped last week.

I will give names to the marauding snail.

I will let spiders nest upon the mail.

There is a hymn within the thrush’s moan.

There is a worm that curled and died alone.

I will try not to be a thing that kills.

I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills.

There is a prophet curled below the rose.

There is the Devil with his hunting nose.

I will open my hands, and not ask why.

I will turn bright and sink into the sky.