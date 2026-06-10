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William Collen's avatar
William Collen
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Very interested in this and will be reading it (and probably reviewing it) as soon as I can. I'm curious to know what your thoughts are on the theological implications of the color white, especially in reference to your assertion (which I agree with, by the way) that equating black with sin is deeply problematic. It's a common theme in scripture to equate "white" with sinlessness, for instance in Psalm 51:7 ("Wash me and I will be whiter than snow").

From an art historical angle, it's fascinating to think of how the church has often used color symbolism to convey religious ideas (The robes of Mary and Jesus are often portrayed as being blue and red respectively). I'm not sure if such color symbolisms had doctrinal implications but it is fascinating to think about, as is the "chromophobia" you mention, which probably has its roots in enlightenment rationalist philosophy and is therefore difficult to defend from a theological standpoint. Looking forward to reading the book!

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