Erica Connors Smith
Thank you. This was encouraging.

I've been surprised lately that doing mundane things like vacuuming or chopping onions are surprisingly fertile ground for growing depth in my faith.

Rachel Culver
These are great insights, Jake. I have been pondering these virtues, too. I appreciate your note on attentiveness and patience. When I slow down and linger in conversations, I notice that the person I am speaking with feels cared for and understood--and they emphasize that feeling, too. I think our efforts to improve productivity, optimization, and efficiency limit meaningful relationships and conversations, especially in a work context. I find that I have to actively slow down, and when I do, I discover the small glimpses of truth, goodness, and beauty. Thank you for distilling these ideas into actionable steps.

